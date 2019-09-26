Man dies due to Congo Virus in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) A man died due to Congo virus in Jinnah hospital here on Thursday in Karachi.Congo virus and dengue virus are uncontrollable in Karachi.According to media reports, a resident of Sangarh Hadi Bakhsh was shifted to Karachi Jinnah hospital due to Congo virus while he died during treatment.

Many deaths has occurred due to Congo virus while dengue virus also spreading rapidly.

While 1137 cases has been reported while 11 citizens has died due to Dengue virus across the province.The insects have been increased due to negligence of provincial government and poor management of cleanliness while insects are also increased in Jinnah hospital.According to the experts, the climate change is cause of increasing in insects.Government could not arrange any spry against dengue mosquito and insects due to which citizen will stuck in different diseases, experts added.