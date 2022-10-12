UrduPoint.com

Man Dies During Dacoity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Man dies during dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :An old man died during a dacoity and five others suffered injuries in separate incidents near here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said Muhammad Yousaf, 80, of Chak No 23, Satiana Road was going to bazaar in Barra Manawala when robbers intercepted him at gun point and he died instantly.

The dead body was shifted to the THQ hospital, Jarranwala.

Meanwhile, four people, including a child, suffered injuries in a collision between a rickshaw and a van near Sayin Di khoi, Jaranwala Road. The injured, Zaman, Sumair, Adeel Abass and Hamad,2, were shifted to the DHQ hospital.

In another incident, Amin of Liaqaabad received an electric shock who was shifted tothe National Hospital.

