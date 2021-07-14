Man dies during searching his cell phone in Shikarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A man suffocated to death while trying to seach his cell phone from a sewage drain in district Shikarpur on WednesdayAccording to area police, a man, identified as Ghulam Yaseen Arain, stepped inside the drain near Shikarpur to search for his cell phone along with his friend identified as Saud.

During searching they fell unconscious and soon after the residents recovered them from the drain and shifted them to a local hospital where Ghulam Yaseen was declared dead.