UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies During Searching His Cell Phone In Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Man dies during searching his cell phone in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A man suffocated to death while trying to seach his cell phone from a sewage drain in district Shikarpur on WednesdayAccording to area police, a man, identified as Ghulam Yaseen Arain, stepped inside the drain near Shikarpur to search for his cell phone along with his friend identified as Saud.

During searching they fell unconscious and soon after the residents recovered them from the drain and shifted them to a local hospital where Ghulam Yaseen was declared dead.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Shikarpur Saud From

Recent Stories

ENOC Link to roll out worldâ€™s first &#039;eLink ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC invests over US$750 million in drilling-rela ..

21 minutes ago

Denmark supports UAE, US initiative on Agriculture ..

21 minutes ago

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

51 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

57 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.