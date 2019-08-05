Man dies, five injure in Khaliqabad clash

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died while five persons including two received injuries in a clash between two groups at Khaliqabad area of Kalat district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapon against each other at Soor Jamandzai area near Khaliqabad.

As a result, a man namely Pir Dad died on the spot after receiving bullets wounds while Noor Ahmed, Abdul Manas and Zahoor Ahmed and two women suffered injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The injured victims were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma center for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.