Man dies, five injured in Bolan bike-car collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A man died and five sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike on National Highway near Bibi Nani area of Bolan district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy car hit them due to over speeding. The speedy car plunged into ravine after the accident.

As a result, one of motorcyclist died on the spot while five persons suffered injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and the body and the injured shifted to Mach Hospital for medical aid.

The body of deceased was identified as Naveed Ahmed while the injured namely Asmatullah, Ghulam Haider, Hazratullah, Abdul Rehman, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Levies Force has registered a case.