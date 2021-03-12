UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, Five Injured In Bolan Bike-car Collision

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Man dies, five injured in Bolan bike-car collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A man died and five sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike on National Highway near Bibi Nani area of Bolan district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy car hit them due to over speeding. The speedy car plunged into ravine after the accident.

As a result, one of motorcyclist died on the spot while five persons suffered injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and the body and the injured shifted to Mach Hospital for medical aid.

The body of deceased was identified as Naveed Ahmed while the injured namely Asmatullah, Ghulam Haider, Hazratullah, Abdul Rehman, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Died Man Bolan SITE Sarfraz Ahmed

Recent Stories

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 minute ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

35 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

37 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.