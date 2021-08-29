Man dies, five injured in road accident in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A man died and five others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and an Oil Gas Tanker at Bypass near Damboli area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when an Oil Gas Tanker hit it which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, a man namely Raza Muhammad died on the spot after receiving serious wounds while five suffered injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital while treatments of the injured persons was underway.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, Naseer Ahmed, Khan Muhammad, Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Anwar.