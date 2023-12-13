Open Menu

Man Dies, Four Injured As Coal Mine Collapsed In Nowshera: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Man dies, four injured as coal mine collapsed in Nowshera: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A mine worker died and four other injured when a coal mine fell on them in Nowshera district.

Police said on Wednesday that the incident occured at Shahkot in tehsil Pabbi during excavation of coal in the mountainous region.

The injured identified are Khaista Umar, Salahuddin Umar, Jahan Umar and Bakht Umar.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately ascertained.

The victims belonged to Shangla district.

APP/fam

