Man dies, four injured in Khuzdar blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man died while four others sustained injuries in a hand grenade blast in Khuzdar town on Wednesday.

According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a stall selling national flags, and fled from the scene.

As a result, one person died and four others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar. The body of the deceased was also shifted there. The identity of the victims has not been ascertained yet.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the crime scene and cordoned off the entire area.