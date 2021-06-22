UrduPoint.com
Man Dies From Drowning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A man was died from drowning in fish farm at Ghalluwala village near Shah Jamal in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, an old man namely Ghulam Rasool son of Allah Bukash drowned suddenly in a fish-farm. Rescue 1122 team reached the site but the local people had already recovered the body.The dead body was handed over to the heirs. Police concerned was investigating the incident.

