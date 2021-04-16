UrduPoint.com
Man Dies From Electrocution

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Man dies from electrocution

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted to death on Friday at their house located in village Dheenga Kot Bhalla Balakot .

According to details, the deceased man was identified as 23 years old Waqas Khan, son of Saleh Khan.

The dead body was taken to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera, after postmortem and completion of legal formalities the dead body was handed over to the family. Waqas Khan left two children and a widow.

Police said the victims were busy in the construction of their house when they suffered electric shocks from high tension wires passing over the roof.

