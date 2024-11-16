Man Dies From Snake Bite In Attock
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A resident of Dandi village, Shoukat, succumbed to a snake bite on Saturday due to the unavailability of anti-venom vaccine at the local hospital Pindigheb, Attock.
Shoukat was bitten while working in the fields and rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.
Despite efforts by medical staff, the lack of anti-snake bite vaccine forced doctors to recommend transfer to Rawalpindi.
Unfortunately, financial constraints delayed his transfer, and Shoukat ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
APP/nsi/378
