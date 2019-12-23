Man dies, his son injuries in Wadh vehicle-bike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A man died and his son sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer and a motorbike on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim along with his son was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a trailer hit them which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding at Drakhal area.

As a consequence, a man died on the spot while his son received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Levies force where the injured victim treatment was started.

Both victims identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.