UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, His Son Injuries In Wadh Vehicle-bike Collision

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Man dies, his son injuries in Wadh vehicle-bike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A man died and his son sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer and a motorbike on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim along with his son was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a trailer hit them which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding at Drakhal area.

As a consequence, a man died on the spot while his son received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Levies force where the injured victim treatment was started.

Both victims identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Died Man Khuzdar From Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

1 hour ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

1 hour ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.