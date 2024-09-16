Man dies in a road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) One person died while another sustained serious injuries as a motorcyclist hit a man near Thermal Bypass Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,one Fazal-e-Haq (55) was walking alongside road when all of a sudden he was allegedly hit by a motorcyclist.Resultantly,he died on the spot.

Similarly,the motorcyclist Waheed (30) sustained serious injuries.

Further investigation was underway.