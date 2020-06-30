UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In A Road Mishap In Sibi

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A 15-year-old man died in a road mishap near Steal Mill Road area of Sibi town ,said a Police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to detail, the victim was on the way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy tractor hit him to death which coming from opposite direction.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started probe.

