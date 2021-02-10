Man dies in accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A 30-year old man died while his fellow received critical injuries after a mini-truck collided with troller head-on at Hussaini chowk, Kacha Kho here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Haider Ali s/o Muhammad Sharif while injured as Nazar, 53, son of Ghulam Abbas.

According to rescue sources, both of the affected persons were moving through the mini truck to unmentioned destination and reason of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

The injured was shifted to Rural Health Centre for medical treatment.