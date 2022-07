MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A man died while two others were injured after collision between tractor and tractor-trolley here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Balu, while the injured included Muneer and Asif, sons of Laal Muhammad. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

City Police Station registered the case and started investigation.