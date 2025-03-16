Open Menu

Man Dies In Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Man dies in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A man died in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur police station on Sunday.

Police said the accident took place at Miana Chowk, Shahpur tehsil where a

recklessly driven bus ran over a citizen Allah Bukhsh (40) who sustained

critical injuries.

He was shifted to civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested the bus driver and started investigation.

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

3 minutes ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

48 minutes ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

1 hour ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

1 hour ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

2 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

6 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

12 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

12 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan