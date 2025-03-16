Man Dies In Accident
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A man died in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur police station on Sunday.
Police said the accident took place at Miana Chowk, Shahpur tehsil where a
recklessly driven bus ran over a citizen Allah Bukhsh (40) who sustained
critical injuries.
He was shifted to civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have arrested the bus driver and started investigation.
