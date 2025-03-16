Man dies in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A man died in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur police station on Sunday.

Police said the accident took place at Miana Chowk, Shahpur tehsil where a

recklessly driven bus ran over a citizen Allah Bukhsh (40) who sustained

critical injuries.

He was shifted to civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested the bus driver and started investigation.