Man dies in accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died in a collision between a car and truck on National Highway near Lakpass area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the car and truck collided with each other due to over speeding, leaving one dead at the spot.

The body of the deceased was rushed to civil hospital for legal formalities where it was identified as Ghulam Farooq.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.