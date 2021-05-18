Man dies in accident in muzaffargarh

A middle-aged man died in accident occurred near Sultan Colony, suburban town of district Muzaffargarh Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man died in accident occurred near Sultan Colony, suburban town of district Muzaffargarh Saturday.

Rescuers said, 35-year old Shakeel, son of Bashir Ahmad was on way on his motorbike.

When he reached near the colony, a trolley appeared suddenly from upfront, hit him head-on.

As a result, he fell down and succumbed to head injuries on the spot. The dead body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. Police started investigation after informing the deceased's family about the accident.