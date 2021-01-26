Man dies in accidental fire in khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A 25-year old man died after his pistol went off accidentally when he was cleaning it, police said.

The deceased was identified as Asim Rashid, son of Muhammad Rashid.

Unfortunate incident was reported at 102/15-L Mian Channu.

Rescuers tried to shift the victim in critical condition upon call, but he died on way to the hospital.