Man dies in accidental firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A 65-year old man accidentally shot himself dead while cleaning his pistol at his residence in Sariab Road on Wednesday, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Yaqoob Shah, the resident of New Kili Bangulzai. The victim received serious head injuries following which he was rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta where he was declared brought dead.

Further probe was underway.