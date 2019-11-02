Man dies in bike-tractor collision in Quetta

A 35-year-old man died in a collision between a motorbike and a tractor near Pir Alizai area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A 35-year-old man died in a collision between a motorbike and a tractor near Pir Alizai area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim namely SanaUllah was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a tractor hit him which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.