UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Bike-tractor Collision In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:36 PM

Man dies in bike-tractor collision in Quetta

A 35-year-old man died in a collision between a motorbike and a tractor near Pir Alizai area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A 35-year-old man died in a collision between a motorbike and a tractor near Pir Alizai area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim namely SanaUllah was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a tractor hit him which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Died Man From Opposition

Recent Stories

Namaza-e-Janaza of Nawab Ashiq Qureshi held in Lah ..

1 minute ago

Passing out parade of Rangers held

1 minute ago

Man dies in firing incident in Quetta

1 minute ago

Car Bomb Blast Kills 19 People in Syria's Border T ..

11 minutes ago

Meeting held to review security plan for Eid Milad ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over rising trend ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.