Man dies in bike-truck collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a truck at Hazaraganji area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 65-year-old Haji Allauddin resident of Akhtar Abad was on his way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit him from the opposite direction.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completion of medico legal formalities.