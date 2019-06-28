UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Chaman Accident In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:26 PM

Man dies in Chaman accident in Quetta

A man died in a collision between a motorbike and rickshaw on National Highway near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and rickshaw on National Highway near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim Abdul Manaf was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw coming from opposition direction hit him to death.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Chaman SITE From Opposition

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

59 seconds ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

6 seconds ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

7 seconds ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

9 seconds ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

11 seconds ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.