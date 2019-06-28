Man dies in Chaman accident in Quetta

A man died in a collision between a motorbike and rickshaw on National Highway near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and rickshaw on National Highway near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim Abdul Manaf was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw coming from opposition direction hit him to death.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.