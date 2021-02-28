Man dies in clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups at Barshour area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans used automatic weapons against each other after development dispute.

As a result, one of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was identified as Hidayatullah.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.