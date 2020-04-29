Man dies in Dasht accident

A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a tractor on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a tractor on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Aziz Ahmed was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a speedy tractor hit him which was coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.