Man dies in Dasht bike-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway at Usmania Hotel near Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Sadam was on way home, he was riding a motorcycle when a vehicle hit him which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.