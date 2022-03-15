UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Dasht Bike-vehicle Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Man dies in Dasht bike-vehicle collision

A man was killed in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway at Usmania Hotel near Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway at Usmania Hotel near Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Sadam was on way home, he was riding a motorcycle when a vehicle hit him which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Hotel Vehicle Died Man Mastung From

Recent Stories

Membership renewal campaign of FCCI continues

Membership renewal campaign of FCCI continues

46 seconds ago
 Six hotel owners fined for overcharging on 'Roti'

Six hotel owners fined for overcharging on 'Roti'

48 seconds ago
 AIOU provides last chance for admission in Masters ..

AIOU provides last chance for admission in Masters programs

50 seconds ago
 Seven robbers arrested, weapons recovered

Seven robbers arrested, weapons recovered

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Rashan Riayat gears up before Ramzan

Ehsaas Rashan Riayat gears up before Ramzan

3 minutes ago
 UK slaps heavy tariffs on Russian imports, includi ..

UK slaps heavy tariffs on Russian imports, including vodka

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>