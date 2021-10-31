Man dies in Dasht firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed assailants allegedly shot dead a man in Dasht area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Nawaz resident of Kumbela area was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled away from the area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.