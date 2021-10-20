Man Dies In Dasht Road Mishap
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A 25-year-old man died in a road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung, Levies force said on Wednesday.
According to detail, the victim identified as Ahmed Nawaz was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to overspeeding.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case.