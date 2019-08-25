UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Dasht Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A 25-year-old boy died in road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Muhammad Khadim was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when it suddenly slipped and fell down him on National Highway near Dasht due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered the case.

