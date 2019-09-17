Man dies in Dasht tractor-bike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

A young man died in a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A young died in a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way to somewhere on his motorbike as a speedy tractor hit him to death near Sadar Behar petrol Pump which coming from opposition direction.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.