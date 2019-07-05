UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Dasht Vehicle- Bike Collision

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:54 PM

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a vehicle coming from opposition direction hit him due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was identified as 12-year-old Khalil Ahmed resident of Eastern Bypass area of Quetta.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

