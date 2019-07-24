Man Dies In Firing At Pashtoonabad Area Of Quetta
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:52 PM
Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Pashtoonabad area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday
According to detail, the victim identified as Amanullah who was near the Pashtoonabad area when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police registered a case and started investigation.