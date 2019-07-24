Man dies in firing at Pashtoonabad area of Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Pashtoonabad area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead man at Pashtoonabad area of Quetta police sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Amanullah who was near the Pashtoonabad area when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.