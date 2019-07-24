UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Firing At Pashtoonabad Area Of Quetta

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:52 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Pashtoonabad area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Amanullah who was near the Pashtoonabad area when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

