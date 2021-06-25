Man dies in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Chaki Shahwani near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim was near the Chaki Shahwani area when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where the body was identified as 17-year-old Ali Ahmed.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.