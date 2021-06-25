Man Dies In Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Chaki Shahwani near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.
According to police sources, the victim was near the Chaki Shahwani area when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where the body was identified as 17-year-old Ali Ahmed.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.