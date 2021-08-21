UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Man dies in firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Loni near Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Jaluddin was on way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

