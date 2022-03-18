UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Man dies in firing incident

A man died in a clash between two groups at Hazar Ganji area here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups at Hazar Ganji area here on Friday.

According to police sources, the clash occurred between two groups over a minor issue when one of group opened fire at another group.

As a result, a man namely Muhammad Ali died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

>