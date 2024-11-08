Man dies in firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Unidentified person on Friday opened fire and killed a man on Friday in a village 105/12 L.

The police said that a man namely Azhar Awan 50 years killed in the firing incident. The man died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

The police registered a case and started investigation.

