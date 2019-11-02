Man dies in firing incident in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Surab's Link Road area of Kalat district, Levies sources on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead man in Surab 's Link Road area of Kalat district, Levies sources on Saturday.

According to detail, the victim namely Muhammad Ameen was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies forces registered a case and started investigation.