Man dies in firing incident in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead man at Surab 's link Road area of Kalat district, Levies sources said on Saturday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Muhammad Amin resident of Lakhorian was near Link Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies forces registered a case and started investigation.