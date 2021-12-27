UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Fog Related Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Man dies in fog related accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a car-motorcycle collision within the city police area on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ahmad Nawaz, a resident of Khanewal, was traveling from Multan to Khanewal on a motorbike when his motorbike collided with a car near Pul-e-Sultan, killing him on the spot while the driver of the car escaped from the scene.

According to Police sources, the accident was occurred due to fog.

