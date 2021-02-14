Man dies in Gandawa firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed by unidentified armed men at Bus Stop near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Wahid Bakhsh was near the Bus Stop when gunmen came there and opened fire at him and managed to escape from the site after committing crime.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.