UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Gandawa Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Man dies in Gandawa firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed by unidentified armed men at Bus Stop near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Wahid Bakhsh was near the Bus Stop when gunmen came there and opened fire at him and managed to escape from the site after committing crime.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Fire Died Man SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

41 minutes ago

Department of Culture and Tourism launches Sheikh ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe is a historic milestone that mark ..

56 minutes ago

Young Emiratis keep sport of falconry fly higher a ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi&#039;s remote heart mon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality wins Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Makto ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.