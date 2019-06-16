Man dies in Jaffarabad road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A man died in a road mishap at Bhand near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 60-year-old Abdul Rehman was crossing the road when a speedy motorbike hit him to death at Bhand area.

The body of the deceased was handed to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police arrested a motorcyclist for investigation after the incident.