Man dies in Kalat car-bus collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a car and a passenger coach on National Highway near Sangdaz area of Kalat district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger from Quetta was on its way when it hit a car which was coming from opposition side due to over speeding.

As a result, a drive of car Sulaiman Khan died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Levies force reached the site on information and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Levies force registered a case.