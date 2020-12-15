UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Kalat Car-bus Collision

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:21 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a car and a passenger coach on National Highway near Sangdaz area of Kalat district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger from Quetta was on its way when it hit a car which was coming from opposition side due to over speeding.

As a result, a drive of car Sulaiman Khan died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Levies force reached the site on information and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Levies force registered a case.

