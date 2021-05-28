Man dies in Khuzdar bike-truck collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man died in as a result of collision of a truck and a motorcycle on National Highway near New Bus Stop in Khuzdar, police sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A man died in as a result of collision of a truck and a motorcycle on National Highway near New Bus Stop in Khuzdar, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, the victim identified as a 30-year-old Safar Khan was on way home on a motorbike when a truck hit him which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heir after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.