Man Dies In Khuzdar Bike-truck Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:27 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A man died in as a result of collision of a truck and a motorcycle on National Highway near New Bus Stop in Khuzdar, police sources said on Friday.
According to detail, the victim identified as a 30-year-old Safar Khan was on way home on a motorbike when a truck hit him which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heir after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.
Further investigation was underway.