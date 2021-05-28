UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Khuzdar Bike-truck Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:27 PM

Man dies in Khuzdar bike-truck collision

A man died in as a result of collision of a truck and a motorcycle on National Highway near New Bus Stop in Khuzdar, police sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A man died in as a result of collision of a truck and a motorcycle on National Highway near New Bus Stop in Khuzdar, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, the victim identified as a 30-year-old Safar Khan was on way home on a motorbike when a truck hit him which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heir after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Khuzdar From Opposition

Recent Stories

Court awards 4-year imprisonment in drug smuggling ..

40 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for ..

42 seconds ago

European Broadcasting Union Suspends Membership of ..

43 seconds ago

Dy speaker NA calls on CM Punjab

45 seconds ago

Chief Minister directs suspension of Excise office ..

46 seconds ago

Erdogan inaugurates mosque in Istanbul's Taksim Sq ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.