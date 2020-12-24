Man dies in Khuzdar bike-vehicle collision

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:25 PM

A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Hafeez Ahmed was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to near by hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

