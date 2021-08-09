Man dies in Khuzdar bus-car collision

A man died in a collision between a passenger coach and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar, Levies sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A man died in a collision between a passenger coach and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar, Levies sources said on Monday.

According to detail, a Karachi-bound passenger bus from Quetta was on its way when it hit a car which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result, a man namely Asadullah died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies forces has registered a case.