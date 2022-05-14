Man dies in Khuzdar firing

Unidentified gunmen gunned down a man in Mula Hasoai area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen gunned down a man in Mula Hasoai area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a consequence, he died on the spot as receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Abdul Nabi and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force have registered a case and started investigation.

Further investigation was underway.