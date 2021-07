Man dies in Khuzdar road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A man died in a road mishap, when a speeding tractor hit him near Wadh's Bazaar area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Nazar Muhammad resident of Dera Murad Jamali was crossing the road.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.