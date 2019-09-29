UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Kuchlak Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Man dies in Kuchlak accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died in a collision between a car and a truck at Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Janan Khan, a 27-year-old, was on his way to somewhere in a car when a truck hit it from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, the man in car died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police has registered a case.

