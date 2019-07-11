Man dies in Kuchlak accident in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A man died in a collision between a truck and a wagon on National Highway near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, a wagon was on its way when a speedy truck hit it which was coming from opposition direction.

As a result, a driver of wagon namely Sharifuddin died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.