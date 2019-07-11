UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Kuchlak Accident In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Man dies in Kuchlak accident in Quetta

A man died in a collision between a truck and a wagon on National Highway near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A man died in a collision between a truck and a wagon on National Highway near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, a wagon was on its way when a speedy truck hit it which was coming from opposition direction.

As a result, a driver of wagon namely Sharifuddin died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Man From Opposition

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

20 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

20 minutes ago

The fight for life or death: other notable cases

25 seconds ago

Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orang ..

26 seconds ago

Open Fire Extinguished at Power Station in Moscow ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.